Immigration officials suspend jail list report amid pushback

WASHINGTON — Immigration authorities have temporarily suspended a weekly report on jails that allegedly refused to turn over immigrants for deportation amid pushback from local governments that argued the data was flawed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez said Tuesday that the agency will analyze and refine how the report is compiled.

ICE began publishing the report following a Trump administration order aimed at getting local governments to collaborate with federal deportation agents.

Many local police and sheriff's agencies refuse to detain immigrants for federal authorities citing constitutional concerns.