Indonesian corruption investigator attacked with chemical
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police say an anti-graft commission investigator leading a probe into a scandal that threatens to implicate high-profile Indonesian politicians was attacked with a chemical as he returned from dawn prayers.
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Novel Baswedan was attacked Tuesday morning by two assailants on a motorcycle while returning from a
Local media described the incident as an acid attack. Images that circulated online showed Baswedan's eyes and forehead swollen and discolored.
The anti-corruption commission alleges about 80 conspirators and several companies stole more than a third of the funds provided for a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012.
Some of those allegedly implicated have key roles in President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's governing coalition.