Iraq says Islamic State has lost most of the land it seized
BAGHDAD — The Iraqi military says the Islamic State group has lost more than three-fourths of the territory it seized when it swept across the country in the summer of 2014.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, a military spokesman, says the extremist group currently controls less than 30,000 square
The extremists have suffered a string of defeats over the past year in both Iraq and Syria, and were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq's largest city, in January.
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling the militants in the more densely populated western Mosul. Rasool says more than half of western Mosul has been retaken from the militants.