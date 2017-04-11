Jurors watch police interview with barracks ambush suspect
MILFORD, Pa. — A jury is watching an interview that police conducted with a survivalist charged in a fatal ambush at a Pennsylvania police barracks.
Prosecutors are playing a three-hour video that police recorded on the night of Eric Frein's capture. The video shows interrogators pressing Frein for answers on why he opened fire outside the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014.
Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass. He spent 48 days on the run before his capture by U.S. marshals.
Frein appears to become emotional at points during the interview as Cpl. Benjamin Clark asks him to give "closure" to Dickson's widow and two sons. He said, "I did this. No one else did."
Frein could face a death sentence if he's convicted.
