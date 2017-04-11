Jury trial ordered for Oklahoma workplace beheading suspect
A
A
Share via Email
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge has refused to accept a guilty plea from a man charged with beheading one co-worker and trying to behead another at a food processing plant.
Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley instead ordered a jury trial for 32-year-old Alton Nolen after Nolen refused to speak to her during a hearing Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies had to subdue Nolen when he caused a disturbance while entering the courtroom.
Nolen said in May 2016 he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced to death for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore.
After hearing the results of a mental examination she had ordered for Nolen, Walkley last week ruled him competent to plea.
Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
United Airlines incident: What are your rights when you fly?