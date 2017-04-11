Lawyer: Suspect admits ramming truck into crowd in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM — A Swedish lawyer says the driver of a stolen truck who is suspected of ramming into a crowd in central Stockholm has admitted guilt. Four people were killed and 15 others wounded.

Johan Eriksson said outside the Stockholm District Court on Tuesday that Rakhmat Akilov "acknowledges the terrorist charge and agrees to be arrested."

Eriksson was speaking to reporters outside the courthouse minutes before the court was scheduled to decide on a formal order by prosecutors to continue the detention of the 39-year-old Uzbek-born man.