The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.2 per cent and Capital One Financial also lost 1.2 per cent . Chesapeake Energy fell 2.4 per cent .

In earnings news, MTS Systems plunged 9 per cent after reporting earnings that fell short of analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,352.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 24 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,629. The Nasdaq composite gave up 14 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 5,866.