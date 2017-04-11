MSF say 600 migrant evacuees missing after French camp fire

PARIS — Doctors Without Borders says 600 migrants are missing after they were evacuated from northern French camp that was ravaged by a blaze.

Corenne Torre, head of the humanitarian group in France, said Tuesday that 1,500 migrants were displaced by the Monday night fire that destroyed wooden shelters of the camp in Dunkirk's Grande-Synthe suburb.

Torre said while 900 evacuees have been given alternative lodging with associations or in local gymnasiums, some 600 migrants are unaccounted-for. She said "we just don't know where they are."

She said that 10 migrants are in local hospitals with light injuries following the fire that came hours after a clash involving up to 150 migrants.