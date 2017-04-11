Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog
WARREN, Ohio — An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a
Thirty-three-year-old Amber Finney entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. She was arrested Sunday after workers at a drug store recognized her and called 911. An arrest warrant had been issued in January, after police learned about the video.
Finney's newly assigned public defender couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
WKBN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ouWiCo) Finney told officers the video was a fake and that she had been drugged with something slipped into her drink.