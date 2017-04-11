Panther found dead in southwest Florida

LABELLE, Fla. — Officials say a Florida panther has been found dead from an apparent vehicle strike in southwest Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the 1-year-old female cat's body was found last week near a rural road in Hendry County. The remains will be taken to a centre in Gainesville for a necropsy.

A total of 10 Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with seven road fatalities.