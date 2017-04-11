Pardoned pooch gets day in court in its death penalty case
WATERVILLE, Maine — A dog that was pardoned from a death sentence by Maine Gov. Paul LePage is getting its day in court.
A hearing on the case involving Dakota the Alaskan husky is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Waterville District Court.
The dog was ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a
The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2omA6bm) reports that the dog's current owner is asking the court to withdraw a decision ordering Dakota to be euthanized.
Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the state wasn't aware that Dakota had a new owner. The court scheduled another hearing to give the owner a chance to be heard.
