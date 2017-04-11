Philippine and Saudi leaders discuss labour, anti-narcotics

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has held a meeting with King Salman in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of Filipinos work.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported that Salman hosted Duterte for lunch Tuesday and that the two sides signed a number of memorandums, including some dealing with labour .

A slide in oil prices as impacted Saudi companies and government spending, leaving tens of thousands of Filipinos and South Asian labourers without pay and, in many cases, without airfare or exit permits to return home.

Duterte has said his visit would be aimed at broadening co-operation in trade, investments, security, labour , energy and anti-narcotics.