Philippine and Saudi leaders discuss labour, anti-narcotics

In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte look at a model of a camel, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday April 11, 2017. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has held a meeting with King Salman in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of Filipinos work.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported that Salman hosted Duterte for lunch Tuesday and that the two sides signed a number of memorandums, including some dealing with labour .

A slide in oil prices as impacted Saudi companies and government spending, leaving tens of thousands of Filipinos and South Asian labourers without pay and, in many cases, without airfare or exit permits to return home.

Duterte has said his visit would be aimed at broadening co-operation in trade, investments, security, labour , energy and anti-narcotics.

In Saudi Arabia convicted drug smugglers are executed. In the Philippines, rights groups say thousands have died in Duterte's war on drugs.

