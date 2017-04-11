Philippine troops, suspected militants clash; 6 dead

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say at least six people have been killed in battle between government forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on a central resort island, far from the extremists' southern jungle bases and in a region where the U.S. government has warned the gunmen may be conducting kidnappings.

Military and police officials say a soldier and at least five gunmen were killed in an ongoing clash in Inabanga town in Bohol province, a popular tourist destination.

National police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa says troops and policemen attacked the gunmen early Tuesday in Inabanga, where the gunmen took cover in three houses.