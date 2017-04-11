Pilot makes emergency landing on highway, hits guardrail

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Police say a pilot made an emergency landing on an interstate in Maine and struck a guardrail with his plane but walked away without serious injuries to himself or a passenger.

The plane, piloted by John Gayley, of Bowdoin, landed in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. It then crashed into a guardrail off the breakdown lane.

Police say Gayley had minor facial injuries and was taken to a hospital. Passenger Rodney Voisene, of Bowdoin, received a minor arm injury and was also taken to a hospital.

The plane, a 1947 Cessna, did not hit any cars during its landing.