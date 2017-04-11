Police: 13-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting
A
A
Share via Email
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say a 13-year-old boy wounded in an accidental shooting has died.
Police said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head the day before.
Police say the shooting occurred at a home in Chattanooga. Another juvenile at the home called emergency crews when the shooting occurred and the boy was taken to a hospital.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
United Airlines incident: What are your rights when you fly?