Records: Driver who collided with church bus had taken pills
UVALDE, Texas — Court records say a 20-year-old man whose pickup collided with a church minibus last month in rural Texas, killing 13 people, had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck.
The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2nBMgAb ) reports that the court records show state troopers found two whole marijuana cigarettes and five partially smoked ones in Jack Dillon Young's truck after the March 29 crash on a two-lane highway about 75 miles (120
A witness to the crash has said Young told him he was texting while driving.
No charges have been filed in the crash.
