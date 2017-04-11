Sandra Bland's mom returns to Texas to urge police reforms

AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a black woman whose death in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop in 2015 is pushing for sweeping police reforms in her daughter's name.

Geneva Reed-Veal on Tuesday testified to Texas lawmakers for the first time since her daughter's death became a flashpoint in the national "Black Lives Matter" movement. The "Sandra Bland Act" would revamp racial profiling laws and officer training.

Bland was found dead in a jail outside Houston three days after a white state trooper pulled her over for not signalling a lane change. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Her mother, who is from the Chicago area, says reforms are needed to show people who say "Texas is the most awful state."