The Latest: Attorney says Mexican mom being moved from Ohio

CINCINNATI — The Latest on the planned deportation of a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

An attorney for a Mexican woman facing deportation says the mother of four American children is being moved from Ohio to an immigration detention facility in Louisiana.

Attorney Emily Brown says the information comes from Mexican consular officials. An immigration spokesman has confirmed Maribel (MAHR'-uh-behl) Trujillo (TROO'-hee-yoh) Diaz (dee-AHZ') is being moved.

Attorneys are asking the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals to halt the deportation for the 41-year-old Trujillo Diaz. Federal authorities contend she entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted her appeals.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has urged mercy for the mother of four U.S.-born children.

12:01 p.m.

Attorneys have asked a federal appeals court to halt the deportation of a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children.

Attorneys are seeking the emergency action from the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals for Maribel (MAHR'-uh-behl) Trujillo (TROO'-hee-yoh) Diaz (dee-AHZ'). She is facing imminent deportation.

Federal authorities contend Trujillo Diaz entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted her appeals.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has appealed for mercy, saying she has made positive contributions to her church and community.