The Latest: Husband of woman alleged to have affair fired
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on the resignation of Alabama's governor (all times local):
4 p.m.
Alabama's new governor has fired the husband of the woman alleged to have had a romantic affair with former Gov. Robert Bentley.
A spokeswoman says Gov. Kay Ivey dismissed Jon Mason on Tuesday from his position as head of Serve Alabama, the state office that coordinates volunteer programs.
Mason is the husband of Bentley adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. An investigation that began with reports about an alleged romance between Bentley and the woman resulted in Bentley's resignation on Monday.
Bentley also pleaded guilty to two
Jon Mason is a former television meteorologist who was making more than $90,000 a year in the state job.
2 a.m.
Alabama Republicans who pledged honest government have a tough job ahead as they pick up the pieces after a third leader was run out of office in nine months.
Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to
State Democrats say Republican corruption is spreading. But new Gov. Kay Ivey is promising honesty in office.
Bentley's administration was engulfed in scandal for months by questions surrounding his alleged romance with a female aide nearly 30 years his junior.
