The Latest: Russia says it wants 'productive talks' with US
WASHINGTON — The Latest on U.S. meetings with world leaders on the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria (all times local):
7 a.m.
Russia's foreign ministry says it hopes for "productive talks" with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as Tillerson heads to Moscow in his first visit to Russia as the top U.S. diplomat.
The ministry said in a three-page statement issued ahead of Tillerson's arrival later on Tuesday that the outcome of the talks is important not only for the Russia-U.S. ties but "for the overall atmosphere on the world stage."
Tillerson said Tuesday that Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. or with Assad and Iran.
6:30 a.m.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and likeminded countries or embracing Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group Hezbollah.
Tillerson says it's unclear whether Russia failed to take seriously its obligations in Syria or has been incompetent. But he says that distinction "doesn't much matter to the dead."
He says of the recent chemical attack: "We cannot let this happen again."
Tillerson says the U.S. sees no future role for Assad in Syria, but he says the U.S. isn't pre-supposing how Assad's departure will occur.
