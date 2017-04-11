The Latest: Sen. Collins to decide on governor's bid by fall

PORTLAND, Maine — The Latest on Sen. Collins' contemplation of a bid for governor (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she expects to make a decision on whether to run for governor this fall.

The Maine Republican said Tuesday that the "frenetic pace and turbulent political environment" in Washington prevented her from thinking about the pros and cons of leaving Washington, D.C., to run for governor.

She told WGAN earlier in the day that she "truly" doesn't know what she's going to do.

She said she'd have to give up seniority she's won over 20 years in the Senate to try to become the state's first female governor. She'd also have to forfeit two years of her term.

___

1:58 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she's weighing a run for governor and that it's a "hard decision."

The Maine Republican told WGAN-AM on Tuesday that she's looking at where she "can do the most good for the people of Maine."

There has been speculation about the four-term senator's political future, and she was asked on WGAN about her future plans.