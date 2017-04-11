US official: Hungary should talk with Soros-founded school

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A U.S. diplomat says the Hungarian government should engage in "serious, urgent and good-faith talks" with Central European University about legal changes seen targeting the school founded by billionaire George Soros.

Hoyt Lee, Deputy Assistant Secretary for U.S. relations with countries in Central Europe, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the U.S. "does not engage" in the kind of agreement sought by Hungary with the U.S. government about CEU.

Lee said in a telephone interview that while Washington was "very concerned about the legislation," the agreement "is a matter for the government of Hungary and CEU to work out."