Woman sues ex-prosecutor accused of trading sex for leniency

BATON ROUGE, La. — A former Louisiana district attorney accused of extorting sexual favours from at least 22 women in exchange for favourable treatment from his office is being sued by the mother of one of his alleged victims.

The racketeering lawsuit was filed Monday. The woman's daughter was a key witness in an FBI investigation of the sex-abuse allegations against former St. Charles Parish District Attorney Harry Morel.

Although Morel hasn't been charged with any sex crimes, he is serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to obstructing the federal investigation.