Bosnian Serbs unveil monument to Russian mercenaries
A
A
Share via Email
VISEGRAD, Bosnia — Bosnian Serbs have erected a monument to Russian mercenaries who were killed while fighting alongside their forces during the Balkan country's brutal 1992-95 war.
The 5.5
Visegrad was the site of some of the most gruesome atrocities committed by Serbs during the conflict. By the end of the war, some 3,000 Muslim Bosniaks were killed.
A small number of survivors who have since returned to the town protested the monument, saying it was an "award" for the killing of innocent victims.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Slow it down: Halifax council votes in favour of lowering speed limit request
-
American woman makes unexpected guilty plea in Halifax mall murder plot
-
United flight proves you should forget what the boss says and just be good to one another: Mochama
-
Cheers to spring: Some Halifax patios open while others delayed