Central, Eastern Europe ministers meet on EU future ties

WARSAW, Poland — Foreign ministers from Central and Eastern Europe are meeting in Warsaw to discuss the future of the European Union's ties with its eastern neighbours and prospects for the bloc's enlargement.

Wednesday's meeting brings together ministers from the EU's so-called Visegrad Group — Poland, Hungary, The Czech Republic and Slovakia — and six other nations aspiring to join the club. The EU commissioner for neighbourhood policy and enlargement, Johannes Hahn, and foreign ministers from EU members Croatia, Sweden, Estonia and Romania also attended.

Poland, which currently leads the Visegrad Group, is a strong advocate of expanding the EU's membership as a step toward greater European stability.