Central, Eastern Europe ministers meet on EU future ties
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Foreign ministers from Central and Eastern Europe are meeting in Warsaw to discuss the future of the European Union's ties with its eastern
Wednesday's meeting brings together ministers from the EU's so-called Visegrad Group — Poland, Hungary, The Czech Republic and Slovakia — and six other nations aspiring to join the club. The EU commissioner for
Poland, which currently leads the Visegrad Group, is a strong advocate of expanding the EU's membership as a step toward greater European stability.
The EU has put its expansion on the backburner since the financial crisis and recent problems like the impending departure of Britain.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor scolds councillor for charity 'conspiracy theories'
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
U.S. economist who foresaw 2008 housing collapse issues dire warning on Vancouver real estate
-
Philippines: Militant chief involved in beheadings is killed