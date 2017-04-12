Chicago police question people of interest in judge slaying

Chicago police say they're questioning multiple people of interest in the fatal shooting of a judge who oversaw criminal cases in Cook County, Illinois.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email Wednesday that investigators are "questioning individuals" in the case who are "people of interest." He declined to specify how many.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that they're making "considerable progress" on the investigation into the slaying of Associate Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles, who was shot to death Monday outside his home on the South Side of Chicago.

A woman he knew also was shot and wounded.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward.