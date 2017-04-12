China lashes out at India for arranging Dalai Lama visit

BEIJING — China has lashed out at India for hosting the Dalai Lama near their disputed border, warning that the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit has touched on the political foundation of the Asian giants' relationship.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Wednesday that bilateral ties will suffer after Indian officials hosted the 81-year old monk in disputed territory and they and the Dalai Lama "indulged in provocative political statements."

Beijing considers the India-based Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist seeking Tibet's independence and frequently objects when governments host him.

His visit last week to a remote monastery was compounded by the fact that it took place in Arunachal Pradesh, which China also claims.