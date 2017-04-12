Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

NEW YORK — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films "Norbert" and "Vampire in Brooklyn." He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include "The Boondocks" and also appeared in the comedy series "Black Jesus."

Murphy's feature films include "Our Family Wedding," ''King's Ransom" and "CB4."