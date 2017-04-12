Conflict erupts in top ranks of Poland's ruling party

WARSAW, Poland — A conflict has erupted in the top ranks of Poland's ruling party that pits party chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who effectively runs the government, against the controversial defence minister.

At the centre of the dispute is Bartlomiej Misiewicz, who has enjoyed unusual privileges and favours as a 27-year-old assistant to Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, causing raised eyebrows in Warsaw.

Kaczynski has in past weeks shown impatience with the issue and on Wednesday ordered a commission to investigate the matter.