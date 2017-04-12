Donors shipping meals to feed inmates at dismal Haiti lockup

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. non-profit says a collection of donors are shipping 23,000 meals to help feed inmates at Haiti's largest lockup.

The HaitiChildren group says it was moved to organize food donations following publication of a February article by The Associated Press that revealed an upsurge of preventable deaths at the Port-au-Prince penitentiary due to rampant malnutrition as well as overcrowding and infectious diseases.

In a Wednesday statement, HaitiChildren CEO Susie Krabacher says "we could not stand back and let more tragedy happen."

The Aspen, Colorado-based group says detainees at Port-au-Prince's National Penitentiary will be served donated meals starting Easter Sunday.

The first batch of food is currently being shipped to Haiti.