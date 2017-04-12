German FM praises Serbian PM, says protests show democracy

BELGRADE, Serbia — Germany's foreign minister has praised the role of Serbia's president-elect in maintaining stability in the Balkans saying that daily protests against Aleksandar Vucic's election victory are part of the democratic process.

Sigmar Gabriel said Wednesday after talks with Vucic in Belgrade that it's important the demonstrations that have been held throughout the country every day since the April 2 vote, remain peaceful.

Gabriel says "Serbia is a factor of stability in the region."

Current Serbian Prime Minister Vucic polled 55 per cent in the presidential ballot and avoided a runoff. Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities, including muzzling the media during the campaign and voter intimidation and bribery.