Kentucky officer shoots, wounds suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Officials say a Kentucky police officer shot and wounded a suspect while investigating a suspicious vehicle at a motel.

Police said in a statement the Lexington officer was patrolling late Tuesday when he noticed the vehicle behind a La Quinta Inn and decided to investigate. The statement said the officer fired at the suspect, who is described as a 26-year-old white man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The statement says the officer has been with the department three years but did not release his name. He was not injured.

Police say the officer was wearing a body camera and the video will be reviewed as part of the investigation.