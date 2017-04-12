Man, 2 daughters dead after his threats, police shootout

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man and his two young daughters have died after police got word he was threatening the girls, leading to a shootout with officers.

Police Sgt. John Rasmussen of the city of Gresham says a Portland woman told authorities early Wednesday that her suicidal husband was missing along with their 8- and 11-year-old daughters.

Rasmussen says an officer spotted the man's SUV in a parking lot in Gresham, east of Portland. He says the officer got out of his patrol car, and that's when gunfire erupted.

Police say at least one officer fired. The girls were found dead in the backseat.

It wasn't immediately clear how or when the girls and their father died. Their identities haven't been released.

___