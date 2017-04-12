Man indicted on murder charge in case of missing teacher

OCILLA, Ga. — A south Georgia prosecutor says a grand jury has charged a man with killing a teacher and former beauty queen who vanished nearly 12 years ago.

Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Ryan Alexander Duke on charges including murder and concealing a death.

Authorities in February announced Duke's arrest. He was a former student at the school where Tara Grinstead taught before she disappeared in October 2005.

A public defender who has represented Duke didn't immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment on the indictment.