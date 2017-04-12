Mexico, US will try Mexican ex-official in both countries

MEXICO CITY — Mexico and the United States say they are working on a joint strategy to ensure a Mexican ex-governor accused of taking bribes from drug cartels faces justice in both countries.

The former governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas was caught Sunday in Italy, and both Mexico and the U.S. want him extradited.

Italy can choose which country to send Tomas Yarrington to.

In a joint statement Wednesday, both countries say they are "working together on a legal strategy which will allow Tomas Yarrington to face justice in both countries."

Suspects can be tried in one country and immediately sent for trial in the other, before serving any sentences in either.