No charges for California police who fatally shot Guatemalan

SAN FRANCISCO — Prosecutors say two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife.

The San Francisco district attorney said Wednesday that the plainclothes detectives feared that 21-year-old Amilcar Perez-Lopez was attacking one of them with a knife.

The two were in an unmarked car when they responded to a call the night of Feb. 25, 2015 reporting a man chasing another man with a knife.

The officers say one of them tried to grab Perez-Lopez who then lunged at the other detective with a 12-inch knife.

An autopsy showed Perez-Lopez was shot five times from behind and a sixth time in the side. He was also drunk.