News / World

No charges for California police who fatally shot Guatemalan

In this April 24, 2015, attorney Jonathan Melrod holds up a photo of Amilcar Perez-Lopez at a new conference in San Francisco, to announce a federal lawsuit. Prosecutors said two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing the young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife. The San Francisco district attorney said Wednesday, April 12, 2017, that the plainclothes detectives feared that Perez-Lopez was attacking one of them with a knife. The two were in an unmarked car when they responded to a call the night of Feb. 25, 2015 reporting a man chasing another man with a knife. (Paul Chinn /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

In this April 24, 2015, attorney Jonathan Melrod holds up a photo of Amilcar Perez-Lopez at a new conference in San Francisco, to announce a federal lawsuit. Prosecutors said two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing the young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife. The San Francisco district attorney said Wednesday, April 12, 2017, that the plainclothes detectives feared that Perez-Lopez was attacking one of them with a knife. The two were in an unmarked car when they responded to a call the night of Feb. 25, 2015 reporting a man chasing another man with a knife. (Paul Chinn /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Prosecutors say two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife.

The San Francisco district attorney said Wednesday that the plainclothes detectives feared that 21-year-old Amilcar Perez-Lopez was attacking one of them with a knife.

The two were in an unmarked car when they responded to a call the night of Feb. 25, 2015 reporting a man chasing another man with a knife.

The officers say one of them tried to grab Perez-Lopez who then lunged at the other detective with a 12-inch knife.

An autopsy showed Perez-Lopez was shot five times from behind and a sixth time in the side. He was also drunk.

Investigators concluded that Perez-Lopez turned and ran away as the shooting started.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular