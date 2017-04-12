Officials end probe into opposition to Muslim cemetery

BOSTON — Federal officials have closed an investigation into whether a Massachusetts town violated the civil rights of an Islamic group when town officials rejected plans for a Muslim cemetery.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston began an investigation in August after the town of Dudley rejected plans by the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester (WUS'-tur) to use 55 acres (22 hectares) of farmland for a cemetery.

Town officials cited traffic and environmental concerns, but a lawyer for the Islamic Society suggested that anti-Muslim bias played a role.

In December, the town agreed to allow the Islamic Society to build a 6-acre (2 hectare) cemetery at the site.