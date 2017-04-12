Pair of giant panda cubs arrive in Netherlands from China

AMSTERDAM — Two giant panda cubs are being prepared for a new life at a zoo in the Netherlands following a long airplane flight from China.

Xing Ya and Wu Wen, 3 year olds from the province of Sichuan, arrived at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Wednesday evening.

From there, the pandas were to travel to Ouwehand Zoo in Rhenen, a city of about 20,000 people in central Holland.

For decades, China gifted friendly nations with its national mascot in what was known as "panda diplomacy." The country more recently has loaned pandas to zoos on commercial terms.