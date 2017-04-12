Pennsylvania man accused of moving corpse in New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man moved and concealed a woman's body in a highway median after she had died in a New Jersey motel.

Prosecutors in Somerset County have charged 32-year-old David DeSantos of Henryville, Pennsylvania, with disturbing human remains. Authorities also are looking for 26-year-old Nicole Barbour of Ringwood as an accomplice.

On March 29, authorities say the pair hid the body of 29-year-old Ashley Castro, of Hopatcong, in a wooded median off Route 22 in Branchburg.

Her remains were found on April 5. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.