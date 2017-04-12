Poland's top politician wants 'grand' tribute to late twin
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's ruling party leader says he wants a "very grand" monument to be put up in downtown Warsaw to
A new monument has been a bone of contention between the ruling party and Warsaw authorities, who recruit from the opposition. A commemorative plaque has already been placed outside the presidential palace.
But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician, on Wednesday invited artists to come up with projects for a "grand, very grand" monument near the palace.
President Kaczynski and a Polish delegation were on a flight to Russia to pay tribute to Polish officers killed by the Soviet secret police during World War II when their plane crashed.
