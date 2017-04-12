News / World

Poland's top politician wants 'grand' tribute to late twin

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, lays a wreath in memory of his brother, President Lech Kaczynski, on the seventh anniversary of this brother's death, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, April 10, 2017. Poland on Monday remembers the president and 95 others who died with him in a plane crash in Russia on April 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's ruling party leader says he wants a "very grand" monument to be put up in downtown Warsaw to honour his twin, the late President Lech Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia.

A new monument has been a bone of contention between the ruling party and Warsaw authorities, who recruit from the opposition. A commemorative plaque has already been placed outside the presidential palace.

But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician, on Wednesday invited artists to come up with projects for a "grand, very grand" monument near the palace.

President Kaczynski and a Polish delegation were on a flight to Russia to pay tribute to Polish officers killed by the Soviet secret police during World War II when their plane crashed.

