Poland's top politician wants 'grand' tribute to late twin

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's ruling party leader says he wants a "very grand" monument to be put up in downtown Warsaw to honour his twin, the late President Lech Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia.

A new monument has been a bone of contention between the ruling party and Warsaw authorities, who recruit from the opposition. A commemorative plaque has already been placed outside the presidential palace.

But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician, on Wednesday invited artists to come up with projects for a "grand, very grand" monument near the palace.