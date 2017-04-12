Puerto Rico police search for 2 children after flash flood
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for two children they say were swept away by a flash flood in the island's western region.
Police said Wednesday that the 14-year-old sister and 11-year-old brother were with their father near the Guajataca river when they were caught by the water. Police said their father told officers he tried to save them but that the current was too strong.
The incident occurred on Tuesday in the town of San Sebastian. Heavy rains have been pounding parts of the U.S. territory this week.