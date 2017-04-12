Security reviewed at all Champions Leagues games

NYON, Switzerland — Security is being reviewed at all three of Wednesday's Champions Leagues games, the day after Borussia Dortmund's team bus was targeted by a bomb attack travelling to its home stadium.

UEFA said the review is being conducted by "police, security services, stadium management and the clubs involved" in Germany and Spain.

"Security procedures will be enhanced accordingly wherever needed," the European soccer body said in a statement that asked fans attending the games to prepare for additional security checks.

Two are being played in Germany: Dortmund's match against Monaco rescheduled from Tuesday, and defending champion Real Madrid playing at Bayern Munich. In Spain, Atletico Madrid hosts Leicester.

UEFA said it had "no specific intelligence regarding any threat to tonight's matches."

"(W)e would like to assure teams, officials and supporters that UEFA always insists upon the highest standards of safety and security arrangements for competition matches, and that the safety of everyone attending UEFA's matches is our highest priority," the statement said.

Three explosions went off near the bus carrying Dortmund's team to its scheduled game against Monaco on Tuesday. The bus had just left the team hotel in the city about 90 minutes before kickoff.