Senegal arrests suspected Boko Haram recruiter, extremists
A
A
Share via Email
DAKAR, Senegal — Senegalese police say authorities have arrested a suspected recruiter for the Nigeria-based Boko Haram Islamic extremist group.
Police said Wednesday they arrested the Nigerian on April 1 in a Dakar suburb. Police said the suspect was known to Nigerian intelligence services and had been in Mauritania for some months before coming to Senegal to recruit on behalf of Boko Haram.
Senegal police also said they arrested two Moroccans at the international airport who had been linked to the Islamic State group. The two men, who police said came from a Syrian refugee camp in Turkey, denied association with the extremist group. Police said they came to Senegal for its proximity to Morocco.
Senegal has increased security following major attacks by al-Qaida-linked militants in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Mali.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Slow it down: Halifax council votes in favour of lowering speed limit request
-
Cheers to spring: Some Halifax patios open while others delayed
-
United flight proves you should forget what the boss says and just be good to one another: Mochama
-
Abu Sayyaf leader linked to beheadings of Canadians killed in Philippines