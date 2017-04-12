Syria chemical attack investigator moves on to new UN post

The head of the international body that investigates responsibility for reports of chemical weapons use in Syria is taking a new job as the U.N. grapples with responding to another alleged poison attack.

The U.N. announced Wednesday that Virginia Gamba is becoming its special representative for children and armed conflict.

It's not immediately clear who will succeed her in leading the joint investigative initiative by the U.N. and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to assess blame for chemical attacks. She's expected to stay on for a few weeks.

The UN-OPCW investigators have blamed at least three chemical weapons attacks on Syria and one on Islamic State extremists.