Taiwan bans sale, consumption of dog and cat meat

BEIJING — Taiwan has banned the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat and increased the penalty for animal cruelty.

The legislature amended Taiwan's animal protection law to double the maximum penalty for deliberate harm to animals to two years in prison and a fine of 2 million Taiwan dollars ($65,000).

People who sell or eat dog or cat meat face a fine of up to 250,000 Taiwan dollars ($8,000) and their identity may be publicized. Drivers and motorcyclists who pull animals along on a leash also face fines according to the amendments passed Tuesday.