The Latest: Ad firm proud of 'Fearless Girl' statue

10:10 p.m.

An advertising firm that's partly behind the "Fearless Girl" statue placed opposite Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue says it's proud of what she stands for.

McCann Worldgroup made the comment on Wednesday after the bull's sculptor said the girl statue violated his legal rights and he wants it removed.

Artist Arturo Di Modica (dee MOH'-dih-kuh) says it changed his bull into something negative. He says the bull's message is supposed to be "freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love."

McCann spokesman Jeremy Miller says the "Fearless Girl" statue stands "in support of women and girls everywhere."

___

1 p.m.

The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" says New York City is violating his legal rights by forcing his bronze beast to face off against the "Fearless Girl."

Artist Arturo Di Modica (dee-MOH'-dih-kuh) said Wednesday that the new neighbouring statue changes his bull into something negative.

His lawyers say "Fearless Girl" exploits the bull for commercial purposes. They want it moved and are hoping for an amicable solution.

Artist Kristen Visbal's statue of a girl with her hands on her hips was placed on the traffic island on March 7.