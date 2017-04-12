The Latest: German federal prosecutors probing bus blast

DORTMUND, Germany — The Latest on attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus (all times local):

10 a.m.

German federal prosecutors say they have taken up investigations following the attack on a bus carrying the team of Borussia Dortmund.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said in a statement Wednesday that prosecutors would make a further statement about the probe at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Karlsruhe.

Federal prosecutors usually take on cases that are considered to be of a serious nature, including those in which a terrorist motivation is suspected.

Investigators are examining a note found at the scene of the bombing Tuesday night but have not revealed its contents.

8:55 a.m.

German police said Wednesday they are investigating "in all directions" after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team's players.

The first-leg match against Monaco was called off shortly before kickoff Tuesday evening following the blasts near the team hotel in suburban Dortmund, which authorities assume were a targeted attack. Players and police were preparing to go ahead with the rescheduled match on Wednesday evening, with heavy security in place.