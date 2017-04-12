The Latest: Man killed in police shootout, 2 kids found dead

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Latest on the deaths of two young girls and their father (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Authorities have blocked off an area around an Oregon parking lot where a man was killed in a shootout with police and whose two young daughters were found dead in his backseat of his car.

Few details on the deaths were released. Police in the city of Gresham, east of Portland, didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press.

Earlier Wednesday, police Sgt. John Rasmussen told reporters that the man's wife reported her husband was suicidal and he and their 8- and 11-year-old daughters were missing.

Police approached the man when they found his car in a gas station parking lot. Rasmussen said the man "engaged" with officers, and at least one officer fired.

The man died at the scene, and the two girls were found in the car.

A mourner left candles and red roses.

