UK parliament says Brexit voter site may have been attacked

LONDON — A British parliamentary report has raised the possibility that the voter registration site used in the run-up to the June referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union may have been attacked by foreign powers.

Parliament's Public Administration Committee said Wednesday it "does not rule out the possibility" that a foreign cyberattack may have caused the website to crash on June 7.

The report mentions Russia and China as possibly being involved but says it has no proof of foreign intervention targeting the site.

Officials initially blamed the crash on a surge in voter demand following a debate.

The committee concludes the referendum was in general well run but calls for greater emphasis on cyber security in the future.