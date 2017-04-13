20 killed in fire at Muslim spiritual retreat in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal's government says at least 20 people have been killed in a fire while attending a Muslim spiritual retreat in the eastern part of the country.

Government spokesman Seydou Gueye said Thursday that several others were wounded in the fire Wednesday in Medina Gounass village.

President Macky Sall offered condolences to victims' families. He said the interior ministry would visit the site Thursday.

Senegalese national TV reported that strong winds and makeshift shelters allowed the fire to spread, though the cause of the fire was not immediately known.